Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

846: The Birth of ‘Hot Ones’ and a Garage Full of Dead Restaurant Shirts with Justin Bolois

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on October 2, 2026

Justin Bolois has spent over a decade helping build the iconic First We Feast media company—from features editor to VP of programming and development, shepherding popular shows like The Burger Show, Tacos Con Todo, and Hot Ones within the media empire. Off the clock, he’s chasing something equally cool: vintage restaurant staff shirts, forgotten diner ephemera, and the last physical traces of beloved restaurants that no longer exist. That’s Restaurant Relics, a side project we absolutely love that’s part museum and part store. Justin joins Matt to talk about everything from his work on Hot Ones to the virtues of a well-worn JG Melon tee.

Check out: Hot Ones Game Night.

Subscribe: ⁠⁠Apple, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTube⁠

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

1003. – Dylan Jones

How Long Gone
October 2, 2026
Podcast

Gabriela Quintero (of Rodrigo y Gabriela)

Sheroes
October 2, 2026
Podcast

Pete Fij (Adorable) Talks with Mark Gardener (Ride) on the Talkhouse Podcast

"We did a press conference with Oasis, which was sort of humiliating."

October 1, 2026
Podcast

Episode 343: Q3 Album Reviews

Dad Bod Rap Pod
October 1, 2026
Podcast

Blu DeTiger: Shock! (Music, Labor and Gender with Clara Latham)

Shock!: Subverting Gender Norms with Labor and Music

Sing For Science
September 30, 2026
Podcast

Lily Seabird

Music Person
September 30, 2026