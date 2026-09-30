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Lily Seabird

By Music Person

5:00 AM EDT on September 30, 2026

Lily Seabird from Burlington, Vermont. Lily and Dylan discuss turning it up a notch, daily life, self worth, the need for a piano, David Bowie’s eras, acting both your age and your shoe size, feedback loops of turmoil, her average song length being 6 minutes, psychedelic sorrow, the strangeness of idolizing songwriters, and “being crazy.”

+ Lily gives a letter of recommendation.

Artists we mentioned:

Ween, Eliza Niemi, Greg Freeman, Dari Bay, Robber Robber, Florry, David Bowie, Prince, Allegra Krieger, Thomas Dollbaum, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Hannah Frances. 

Follow Music Person on Instagram at @musicpersonpodcast.

Subscribe to the Music Person Quarterly on Substack. It's a listening companion to the podcast that takes you even deeper into the music life. Featuring playlists, album reccs, guest posts from music friends, Dylan's blog, and behind-the-scenes insights.

Find more illuminating podcasts on the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Talkhouse Podcast Network⁠⁠⁠⁠. 

Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠talkhouse.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ to read essays, reviews, and more. 

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