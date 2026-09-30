Lily Seabird from Burlington, Vermont. Lily and Dylan discuss turning it up a notch, daily life, self worth, the need for a piano, David Bowie’s eras, acting both your age and your shoe size, feedback loops of turmoil, her average song length being 6 minutes, psychedelic sorrow, the strangeness of idolizing songwriters, and “being crazy.”

+ Lily gives a letter of recommendation.

Artists we mentioned:

Ween, Eliza Niemi, Greg Freeman, Dari Bay, Robber Robber, Florry, David Bowie, Prince, Allegra Krieger, Thomas Dollbaum, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Hannah Frances.

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