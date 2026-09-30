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Steven Hyden

By That's How I Remember It

5:00 AM EDT on September 30, 2026

STEVEN HYDEN is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. He’s got a cool new book out about The Strokes called Is This It: The Never-Ending Rise and Fall of the Strokes (and Rock n’ Roll), which I found both fun and thought provoking. We talked about the book as well as his high school writing, “Upper Mississippi Shakedown” by the Lamont Cranston band, getting into music from reading artist interviews, The BoDeans, Ellen Willis, five person bands, and a lot more. Really great talk, check it out and subscribe! 

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