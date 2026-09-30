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Podcast

1002. – Norma Kamali

By How Long Gone

1:40 AM EDT on September 30, 2026

Norma Kamali is a fashion designer from New York. Her book, I Am Invincible, is out now in paperback. We chat with her from her studio about peanut butter sparkling water and piss-filled vinyl, dating Ian Schrager during Studio 54, the rise of fitness coinciding with the fall of dancing, group sweating and pheromones, dating the people you deserve to date, the evolution of activewear and natural fabrics, being anti-dry cleaning, candy from Pakistan, her thoughts on Galliano and the Met Gala, how old she wants to live to, and never retiring being the key to life.

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instagram.com/normakamali

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