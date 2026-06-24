Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

796: Founder in the Field with Fishwife’s Becca Millstein

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on June 24, 2026

Becca Millstein built Fishwife into one of the buzziest brands in food, turning a sleepy pantry category into something people actually want to talk about. This time, we didn’t talk to her in our New York City studio—we followed her to Santoña, Spain, to board boats, participate in an anchovy auction, and visit the processing plants where tins of fish get packed by hand. Welcome to our new series, Founder in the Field. It’s a different side of the grocery business than the one you see on Instagram: less buzzy branding, more bidding war over the morning’s catch. It’s an introduction to a founder, at origin, doing the actual work.Also check out: Whole Foods Buyers Never Sit Still. We Followed Them to Spain.Subscribe to This Is TASTE: ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Podcast

Explore Podcast
Podcast

Mike Campbell

The legendary Heartbreakers guitar player talks meeting most of his heroes, the “it’s just the normal noises” intro to the Heartbreakers classic “Even the Losers,” and gratitude.

That's How I Remember It
June 24, 2026
Podcast

Transmissions :: Don Was

Don Was on Detroit legend Ted Lucas and much more.

Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions
June 24, 2026
Podcast

961. – Matt Spicer

How Long Gone
June 24, 2026
Podcast

Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That: Goran Stolevski

The prodigiously talented filmmaker behind You Won't Be Alone, Of An Age and Housekeeping for Beginners tells it like it is.

June 23, 2026
Podcast

795: Toshi Kizaki’s Retirement Project Won Him a Michelin Star

This Is TASTE
June 22, 2026
Podcast

960. – Chris & Jason

How Long Gone
June 22, 2026