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792: Vibe Coding Your Restaurant Recs Map Is the Worst with Eater’s Nadia Chaudhury

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on June 15, 2026

It’s the return of Food Writers Talking About Food Writing. Every couple of weeks, Matt invites a journalist to talk about some favorite recent food writing as well as their thoughts on the industry as a whole.Nadia Chaudhury is the deputy editor of Eater New York and Eater Northeast, a born-and-raised New Yorker who spent a decade running Eater Austin before coming home. Her family is behind Kalustyan’s, the legendary NYC specialty food store that has been feeding chefs, cooks, and curious eaters since 1944. On this episode, Nadia and Matt discuss the state of food media, the stories she’s chasing at Eater, and what it’s like to grow up with one of New York City’s most essential food institutions in the family.Featured on the episode:The Carbone Team Will Open an American Tavern in the Tribeca Grill Space [Eater]The Whimsy Killer in Your Pocket [Best Food Blog]New East Village Restaurant Threads Korean and Italian Culinary Lines [Eater]Faux Is a Real McNally Restaurant [NY Mag]Subscribe to This Is TASTE: ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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