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790: Brendan Chareoncharutkun Built Uncle’s Thai Food. Curry Fans Are Following.

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on June 12, 2026

Brendan Chareoncharutkun is the founder of Uncle’s Thai Food, a freeze-dried curry brick brand based in New York. He got his start in food by working on farms around the world, learned to cook by working in restaurants in Bangkok, then came to New York to work in marketing, all while doing food pop-ups on the side. That experience and wisdom is combined in Uncle’s, and today on the show, we go deep on everything it took to bring this brand to life—plus Brendan’s new products in the works. Also on the show, Matt has a great conversation with Chef Nelson German, author of the terrific new book Caribbean Cocktails.Subscribe to This Is TASTE: ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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