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1016. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

12:22 AM EST on November 2, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris and Jason are both in L.A. and chat about passing out Chomps for Halloween and the resurgence of trick-or-treaters, Chris eating an omelette for both lunch and dinner yesterday, Chris seeing Phoebe Bridgers at the Intuit Dome, both of us liking Law Roach now, Chris enjoying his meal at Echo Park's Henrietta, Jason predicting the rise of ciabatta in 2027, Jason visiting the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, Indy Nivarrette hosting SNL, the word "skank," Martha Stewart's offensive Halloween costume, standing up while watching TV and eating, Dan Frommer's GLP-1 data report, Planters Cheez Balls, and How Long Gone is throwing a party at the PUBLIC Hotel on Thursday, November 5, in Los Angeles.

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