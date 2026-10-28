1014. – Chris Wallace

Chris Wallace is an avid traveler, writer, photographer, and old friend of CB's, and has a new quarterly out now. We chat with him on his way to Mexico about reflexively pinching and zooming a physical photograph, attending the W Youth Magazine dinner at Thai Diner, CB's report from sitting courtside at the Knicks game, Chris’ late father “coming out” and developing a relationship with him afterward, the two Chrises comparing how many days a year they’re away and what such travel junkies are “running away” from, not having an address or health care and what city he plans to partially call home next year, working at Les Deux Café in the mid-to-late ’90s, how to find validation for the things one does, celebrity media training and the future of managing your own platform, ego psychosis, and the SEO difficulty of his name.

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howlonggone.com

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