1008. – Quil Lemons

Quil Lemons is a Philadelphia-based photographer, currently in New York. His new book, Quiladelphia, is out soon from IDEA Books. We chat with him from his home in New York about more Shane Gillis monologue discourse, digital creator Druski set to host SNL himself, Hillary Clinton's new podcast, Selma Blair arrested for biting people, blicky talk and diamond testers, the globalization of regional Black culture, Soulja Boy as a sex symbol and a presidential candidate, Stone Mountain, Georgia, seventh-grade sex ed, rapper Birdman's kisses, his clockability, if Bill Gates would have let Black people have the internet knowing what he knows now, Quen Blackwell being the new Oprah, casting models off OnlyFans, The Boondocks' Gangstalicious and Thugnificent, sex education and its relation to r*pe culture, meeting singer JoJo while working at Walgreens, working with his husband, who's a stylist, and how he got his name.

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