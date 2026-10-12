1007. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in Charleston, SC, and Jason is in Mexico City. We chat about TJ's taco tours, absorbing your partner's tastes and behaviors, the dark evidence of a Hershey's Kiss wrapper, a blackened grouper Caesar salad, Mexicans shifting away from the tortilla chip and toward the potato, Dua Lipa eating an American-style hot dog, Kelly Clarkson's Twitter attack on a puzzle store in Brooklyn, Shane Gillis bombing his SNL monologue, but we dissect his bit about saying hi to people on a hike, and a recent New Yorker piece about comedy and podcasting that features us a bit.

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