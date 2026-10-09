1006. – Rickie De Sole

Rickie De Sole is the fashion editor at Air Mail, formerly at Vogue, Prada, and more. She just got back home to L.A. from Milan and Paris to chat with us about Jason hitting the EsDeeKid show the night before, third-party In-N-Out delivery, what color the Rimowa is and traveling with jewelry, an influx of Londoners in Milan, competitive sailing, stealing phones at the Brentwood Country Mart, Chris not being able to find a pair of shoes for his wife anywhere, using alcohol to sell clothes, legendary Prada sample sales, a Dries Van Noten necklace-belt, and the benefits of commercially viable products.

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