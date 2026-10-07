Episode Info Episode 1005

Kurt Vile is a musician from Philadelphia. His great new record, Philadelphia’s been good to me, is out now. He returns to the pod from his home in Philadelphia to chat with us about Chris hitting Keith McNally’s son’s restaurant called Faux, ice cream, playing banjo at the punk club, Paul Revere’s Greek-style pizza, crying a bit after watching Beach House open for the Strokes, quantized drums and staying “off grid,” Bob Dylan being an alien, his favorite songs of the year so far, his thoughts on phone-free concerts, hangin’ out in the garage, guys only crying while watching TV, the vocal mix on “Wonderwall” being really loud, and having something really impressive planned for the “Pretty Pimpin” deluxe release.

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