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Sylvan Esso

Sylvan Esso on crib memories, Hoobastank, "Behind Blue Eyes," and their fantastic new album ⁠Ow Infinity.

By That's How I Remember It

5:00 AM EDT on October 28, 2026

Sylvan Esso is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn have made a ton of great music as Sylvan Esso, and their fantastic new album Ow Infinity just came out. We talked about the record as well as building community, crib memories, harmonizing with your younger self, Peter Wolf, “Behind Blue Eyes,” challenging the idea, and Hoobastank. I really admire all the things Sylvan Esso has done with their music and career and it was a thrill to have them on the show. Listen and subscribe!

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