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859: Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel Is Done With “Whole Paycheck”

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on October 28, 2026

Jason Buechel is CEO of Whole Foods Market, and since January 2025, he’s also overseen Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores, which includes Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, and the online grocery business. That’s a lot of shopping carts—and a lot of data on what goes in them. Today on the show, Matt speaks with Jason about a topic we are always interested in covering: how people actually shop for food today. We talk about shorter trips, improvements in delivery, how shoppers have less patience for high prices, and what Whole Foods is doing about it.

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