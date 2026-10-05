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1004. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on October 5, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in London, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about trouble at ComplexCon in Los Angeles, all the new clothing brands we don’t know, hoodies in triple-digit heat, Chris having to play a game at a small dinner party, Jason planning to see EsDeeKid next week, we celebrate Tinashe’s new album in an uplifting way, as well as her “2 On” remix featuring Drake and OB O’Brien, Diddy being forced to solicit male masseuses behind bars, Jason’s Apple iPhone shoulder strap, personal trainer slash cinematographers, Turnstile on SNL, and Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme entering a rarified level of zaddy on the Ann Demeulemeester runway in Paris.

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