Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

On the heels of releasing her seventh full length album, Fidelity, the prolific Queens-born songwriter, singer, poet, artist, producer, curator, educator, and activist Yaya Bey joins Carmel Holt this week for a not-to-miss conversation that takes an honest look at the trickle down effect that white supremacy, patriarchy, and capitalism has on every aspect of the music industry, media, and touring. And ultimately Yaya reminds us that just because these issues are important to talk about, they do not wholly define her, or her work, which offers plenty of moments to dance and laugh through the pain.