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983. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on August 14, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in New York, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about our attention spans, the long-term effects of “high-low” aesthetics, Apple chargers and foldable phones, pre-iPod MP3 players, calling a woman “handsome,” all the info you need to know about The Goneies, our awards show next month in New York, the Irish “spice bag,” shiso leaves, whether Bill Simmons is “dark woke,” and Jon Hamm being pregnant.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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