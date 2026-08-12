982. – Whitmer Thomas

Our friend, comedian, musician, and actor Whitmer Thomas returns to the pod. His new HBO special, Terminal Crew of Dudes, drops this week. We chat with him from his home in L.A. about Brad Pitt drinking again, Homer Gere emerging, eating on camera, Tim Robinson and John Mulaney, getting COVID at Hooters, sweetening up the comedy "in post," a hotel throwing all his clothes away, getting scammed on Depop trying to buy a shirt from The Dark Knight, his robust shrimp hat business, turning down a Sydney Sweeney commercial, and how he likes to gamble.instagram.com/whitmerthomastwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices