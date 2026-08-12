Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

982. – Whitmer Thomas

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on August 12, 2026

Our friend, comedian, musician, and actor Whitmer Thomas returns to the pod. His new HBO special, Terminal Crew of Dudes, drops this week. We chat with him from his home in L.A. about Brad Pitt drinking again, Homer Gere emerging, eating on camera, Tim Robinson and John Mulaney, getting COVID at Hooters, sweetening up the comedy "in post," a hotel throwing all his clothes away, getting scammed on Depop trying to buy a shirt from The Dark Knight, his robust shrimp hat business, turning down a Sydney Sweeney commercial, and how he likes to gamble.instagram.com/whitmerthomastwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

Transmissions :: Dust-to-Digital

Lance and April Ledbetter on how music finds its audience across deep time.

Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions
August 12, 2026
Podcast

821: Carla Lalli Stopped Performing and Started Cooking for Herself

This Is TASTE
August 12, 2026
Film

Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That: Avalon Fast

In the final episode of the season, the writer-director of Camp and the forthcoming Drinking and Driving sits down for a conversation about earthquakes, fake time, ego death and more.

August 11, 2026
Podcast

820: Airplane Food, Elite Status Chasing, and What the Airlines Don’t Want You to Know with Zach Griff

This Is TASTE
August 10, 2026
Podcast

LORDS OF SELFISH MUSIC

Emil Amos' Drifter's Sympathy
August 10, 2026
Podcast

981. – Chris & Jason

How Long Gone
August 10, 2026