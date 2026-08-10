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820: Airplane Food, Elite Status Chasing, and What the Airlines Don’t Want You to Know with Zach Griff

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on August 10, 2026

Zach Griff spent nearly seven years as The Points Guy’s most recognizable reporter, filing dispatches from first-class cabins and airport lounges around the world—before walking away in 2025 to launch his own venture, From the Tray Table. Today he joins Matt to talk about what actually makes airline food good, the science of why food tastes different at 30,000 feet, the credit-card-fueled arms race over airport lounges, and how one might achieve the coveted Delta 360 status.And it’s the return of Three Things, where Aliza and Matt discuss what’s interesting in the food world and beyond including amazing juice at Olabisi Sips, stops at Morning Sunshine Market in Ellenville, NY, Eataly Caffè in Manhattan, and Win Son in Brooklyn. Also: Maya Kaimal’s new Indo-Chinese sauce line, and watching Moonlighting for the first time is highly recommended. Subscribe to This Is TASTE: ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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