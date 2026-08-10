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981. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on August 10, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris is just back from the Hamptons, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about damaging your body, leopard print going with everything, Pyrex shorts, prayfor Perez Hilton, Drake barking like a dog for a goth baddie, Chris taking a seaplane to the island with a friend of the show, the birdfeeder tech space, Charli singing with the Strokes in San Francisco, cracking the surface on a Stella Lefty conspiracy theory, shake-ups in the K-pop space, Jason seeing Obsession, and a first look at Disney+ and Hulu’s The Shards.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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