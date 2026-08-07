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Wendy Eisenberg

By Music Person

5:00 AM EDT on August 7, 2026

Wendy Eisenberg of New York City. Wendy and Dylan discuss craftsmanship, the loneliness of the suburbs, toxic dynamics in the jazz scene, subversion, Bambi, “respecting someone’s hustle,” the tension between relief and subversion, permission, and what if the Minions covered John Anderson. + Wendy offers a letter of recommendation.Artists & spaces we mentioned:Greg Freeman, Zoh Amba, Cat Power, Lily Seabird, Jazz is Dead, Jiji’s Jazz Club, Femme Jam Session, John Hartford, Willie Nelson, Bobbie Gentry, Patsy Cline, John Anderson, Mekons, Simon Fisher Turner, Judee Sill, Joanna Newsom.Follow Music Person on Instagram at @musicpersonpodcast.Subscribe to the Music Person Quarterly on Substack. It's a listening companion to the podcast that takes you even deeper into the music life. Featuring playlists, album reccs, guest posts from music friends, Dylan's blog, and behind-the-scenes insights.Find more illuminating podcasts on the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Talkhouse Podcast Network⁠⁠⁠⁠. Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠talkhouse.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ to read essays, reviews, and more. Follow @talkhouse on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Bluesky⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter (X)⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Threads⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoicesLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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