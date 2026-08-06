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Brantley Gilbert: Sins of the Father (Climate Science with Katharine Hayhoe)

Sins of The Father: Exploring the Relationship Between Faith and Science

By Sing For Science

5:30 AM EDT on August 6, 2026

Country star Brantley Gilbert joins us for a conversation about his song “Sins of the Father” with Texas Tech University Climate Scientist and Evangelical Christian, Dr. Katharine Hayhoe. We talk about the relationship between faith and science, how to have conversations with people you disagree with, the truth about what’s causing our planet to warm and so much more.

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