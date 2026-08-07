980. – Collier Schorr

Collier Schorr is a photographer and dancer from New York. Her newest book, WRITING A LETTER Akerman Ballet Act 1, is out now. We chat with her from her home about The Five-Star Weekend, herring, the lesbian gaze, potent potables, agoraphobia in 1989 Williamsburg, the broccoli haircut, Hudson, N.Y., life, the deep, murky, shadowy stuff, how to make a picture before you photograph it, learning the "power of men" through dance, her ability to make friends in the workplace, and how Kristen Stewart taught her to golf.instagram.com/collierschorrstudiotwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices