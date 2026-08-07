Encore episode: Arlo Parks

An interview so nice, we had to share it twice! We love Arlo Parks here at SHEROES and with her birthday weekend upon us, and excitement building for her highly anticipated tour which starts in just a few weeks in support of her third album, Ambiguous Desire, it felt like a perfect time to revisit this lovely interview recorded back in May of this year.Check out Arlo's new album and her entire catalog with High Res audio on Qobuz. Not a subscriber yet? We've got you! Here's a link for a free 30-day trial.: qob.uz/sheroes