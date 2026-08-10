Episode Info Season 7

Episode 55

Drifter's Sympathy returns with the first episode of SEASON SEVEN called "Lords of Selfish Music"! While this episode could've easily been called "Casualties of Selfish Music", it avoids dwelling on their dark endings too much. This is an attempt to dig the classics back up and place them under a new lens of 'existential history' that unearths a more 3-dimensional view of our heroes. Richard Manuel of The Band, Sandy Denny & Danny Kirwan of Fleetwood Mac are the central characters of this episode, being people who've had quite a bit of ink spilled on them that was often more cut & paste than the true deep dives they deserve. And while they don't appear to be overtly rebellious, each of these characters found themselves trapped between violent contradictions in their private biospheres, creating internal battles that bore some of the most gutting artwork of their time.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices