Transmissions :: Dust-to-Digital

Episode Info Season 12

Episode 8

Since 1999, Atlanta label Dust-to-Digital has created lavish boxsets, books, and collections of gospel, folk, blues, field recordings, and other sounds sourced from deep global archives. Led by April and Lance Ledbetter, the label has been responsible for works like Goodbye, Babylon, a landmark 2003 gospel collection which inspired Brian Eno to say, "I love this kind of archaeology of the beginnings of music, in this case soul and rock ‘n’ roll …[it] features hair-raising sermons, the greatest hits of pastors." Other engrossing deep dives include Music of Morocco: Recorded by Paul Bowles, 1959; Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World's Music; and the John Fahey collection, Your Past Comes Back to Haunt You (The Fonotone Years 1958-1965), alongside many others. This week on Transmissions, we present a loose hang with the Ledbetters, a lowkey look into the normal day-to-day of people who have dedicated their lives to the extraordinary effort of archiving sounds of the past. And now, Dust-to-Digital has launched an app: Dust-to-Digital Radio. Featuring a rotating selection of music released by the label and archival material digitized by the Dust-to-Digital Foundation, the app makes good on the label’s namesake, bringing historical music directly into the digital present. And it’s fun too—in an age of endless choice, it’s a treat to hand your ears over to these expert curators. In late March, we met the Ledbetters at the Big Ears Musical Festival. A few days after we all settled into our respective homes, we reconvened on Zoom to discuss the label’s mission, navigating the algorithms, and of course, some of the most notable Dust-to-Digital fans, including the aforementioned Eno and Law & Order's Carey Lowell. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices