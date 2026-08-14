Taja Cheek aka L'Rain returns to SHEROES this week to talk with Carmel Holt about her brand new album, fata morgana, what she discovered about her creative process while writing the songs on the road, and grappling with the realities of being a boundary-pushing artist while wanting her art to reach as many people as possible.***We are so thankful to Qobuz for their generous support of SHEROES and invite you to listen to L'Rain's new album fata morgana in high resolution audio on their platform - which is one of the most artist-friendly, human-curated music streaming services available. Use this link for a free 30-day trial: qob.uz/sheroes