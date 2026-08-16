Mean Streets with Miriam Bale

We're heading to Little Italy's San Gennaro festival this week with Griffy Parm, David Bags, and the great Miriam Bale as we chat about 1973's Mean Streets - a major breakthrough for both Martin Scorsese and Robert DeNiro. Join us as we chat about the seismic impact this film had on American cinema, DeNiro's screen persona, those iconic needledrops, and the ways racism and misogyny permeate the film's atmosphere. Also - did you know this movie was mostly filmed in Los Angeles!?! Listen to Bobby on Off MenuFollow @judis.annie on Instagram Read the Next Scorsese series in EsquireListen to SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVESign up for Check Book, the Blank Check newsletter featuring even more “real nerdy shit” to feed your pop culture obsession. Dossier excerpts, film biz AND burger reports, and even more exclusive content you won’t want to miss out on.Join our Patreon for franchise commentaries and bonus episodes.Follow us @blankcheckpod on Twitter, Instagram, Threads and Facebook! Buy some real nerdy merchConnect with other Blankies on our Reddit or DiscordFor anything else, check out BlankCheckPod.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices