WILL JOHNSON is my guest on this week’s episode of That’s How I Remember It, and it’s a special one to me. I love Will as a friend and an artist. I’ve said as much in the new book “Patience For The Ride”, which features essays about the man and his music from illustrious folks like Patterson Hood, Jim James, and Jason Isbell. For the past few years he’s been a member of The 400 Unit and also fronted Magnolia Electric Company on recent shows. He continues to put out incredible solo records, including last year’s Diamond CIty. On top of all that, he’s got a very special sense of memory. All of this lines up to make for a beautiful talk and an excellent episode. Check it out now, and subscribe also!
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