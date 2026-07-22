Transmissions :: Mouse on Mars on Lee “Scratch” Perry

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Episode Info Season 12

Episode 5

Occasionally, a song breaks forth from the void and strikes you like a bolt of lightning. That’s how we felt first hearing “Rockcurry,” from the late dub pioneer Lee “Scratch” Perry and electronic duo Mouse on Mars’ Spatial, No Problem, released earlier this summer on June 5th via Domino Recording Co. The song feels a little like plugging a fork into an electrical socket, à la Twin Peaks: The Return. Shock. Boom. A whole new world.This week on Transmissions we're joined by Jan St. Werner and Andi Toma, Mouse on Mars, calling in from Germany to discuss creating Spatial, No Problem with Lee. The two have been friends since they were kids. In 1993, they formed Mouse on Mars, drawing from electronic traditions, live instrumentation, breakbeats, and a propensity for collaboration with other artists, including Mark E. Smith of The Fall, members of the National, and Stereolab—who, hey now, provide our show’s theme song: “Flashes in the Afternoon."Though Lee is best remembered for his foundational contributions to reggae and dub music, his collab with Mouse on Mars is not a reggae record per se. Sure, that’s one element in the stew, but it simmers alongside ingredients suggesting jazz, krautrock, ambient music, and even some blues. Originally recorded back in 2019, Spatial, No Problem showcases just how dynamic Lee was as a creative force in the years before his passing in 2021. The LP demonstrates how The Upsetter could do any sound. From the Neu! ready strut of “Rockcurry” to the Eastern-tinged jazz of “Spatialee” to looping ecstatica of “Hallo Shiva,” the album blends generations and approaches, equal parts live instrumentation and chopped loops. It’s a fitting final statement from a shamanistic artist who vibrated with trickster energy right up to the end. This week on Transmissions, Jan and Andi share memories of working on the album, with detours into discussion of some of their other collaborations, with artists like Mark E. Smith and another Transmissions favorite, Swamp Dogg.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices