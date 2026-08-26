Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

Transmissions :: Jim James

By Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions

3:00 AM EDT on August 26, 2026

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Since 1998, Jim James has led My Morning Jacket. In the early 2000s, the band's blend of Southern rock, psychedelia, dub, classic songcraft, loner country, and experimental folk put them on the forefront of festival stages. Last year, MMJ released its 10th studio LP, the Brendan O’Brien-produced Is, and earlier this year, they dropped Peacelands, an anit-ICE collection of acoustic music. And now, James has a new solo album: Wowed Out. It’s his first solo music in eight years, and a killer return to form. Inspired by the nonstop deluge of information we are all exposed to and the process of attaining a little peace in the midst of it all, many of the songs here first began as cues for a film project that never came to fruition. But when James returned to these snippets, he found them deeply inspiring, which caused fully formed songs to begin pouring out. Touching on soul, psychedelic pop, folk, and ambient sounds, it’s some of the most spiritual music James has ever recorded, and tellingly, this conversation takes a heady, mystical turn. In it, we focus on meditation, and the personal—and entirely personalized—ways that we come up with to navigate the world. Anyone who has listened to James’ songs understands the way he taps into the universal via the personal—Wowed Out is an example of him working in his highest capacity. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

828: Charlie Mitchell Is Why the Tasting Menu Is Changing

This Is TASTE
August 26, 2026
Podcast

988. – Nick Axelrod

How Long Gone
August 26, 2026
Podcast

987. – Chris & Jason

How Long Gone
August 24, 2026
Podcast

827: Marion Nestle on Fibermaxxing, RFK Jr, and Collecting Cereal Boxes

This Is TASTE
August 24, 2026
Podcast

MOVING TO PORTLAND III

Emil Amos' Drifter's Sympathy
August 23, 2026
Podcast

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore with Katey Rich

Blank Check with Griffin & David
August 23, 2026