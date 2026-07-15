Transmissions :: Bruce Hornsby

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Episode Info Season 12

Episode 4

Welcome back to Aquarium Drunkard Transmissions with Jason P. Woodbury. Near the end of his latest LP Indigo Park, our guest this week, Bruce Hornsby, sings something of a conclusion. Or perhaps, a belated introduction: "I've been seeking magical thinking/I think I detect a trend/This could be the start of something/Or this could be an end."The lyric isn't cited to suggest the 71-year-old songwriter is going anywhere. If anything, Indigo Park speaks to the hot streak Hornsby's been on since 2019's Absolute Zero. With that album, he began mining his vast bank of musical cues created for various projects with his longtime collaborator Spike Lee, crafting them into full songs. To his surprise, these late period albums caught the attention of fans of adventurous music, his reputation bolstered by artists like Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend, Haim, and others citing Hornsby as an elder statesman.Recorded with co-producers Tony Berg and Will Maclellan at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles and The Large Cloth-Eared Collider in Williamsburg, Virginia, Indigo Park demonstrates just how unexpectedly Hornsby operates. From the chiming folk rock of the title track to the Bonnie Raitt-assisted art pop of "Ecstatic" to "Might As Well Be Me, Florinda," a woozy duet with the late Bob Weir aided by the sparking guitar of Blake Mills and Pino Palladino's liquid metal bass, the album showcases Hornsby's vast—ahem—range. At once funny, poignant, and audacious, it's a gem, one of my favorite records of 2026. Earlier this year, Aquarium Drunkard caught up with him to discuss the album, basketball chants, his work with The Grateful Dead and the Dead’s legacy, his taste in literary fiction, and much more. We published a condensed and edited version of this interview in print on Aquarium Drunkard back in April, but now, we’re pleased to present the full chat in the podcast feed—complete with an exclusive piano performance that sonically illustrates Hornsby’s Protestant hymn-soaked youth in Christian Science congregation. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices