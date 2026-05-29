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Tori Amos (encore episode)

By Sheroes

12:00 AM EDT on May 29, 2026

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

The iconic Tori Amos is back with her 18th studio album, and an upcoming tour. In honor of her return, this week we dip into the SHEROES archives and reboot this amazing 2022 episode from our Webby-nominated sister series SHEROES: Mixtape Memoir. Tori traces her musical journey from childhood to Little Earthquakes, the women who inspired her, and the songs that soundtracked those chapters.

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