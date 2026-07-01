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Podcast

Swamp Dogg

By Music Person

5:00 AM EDT on July 1, 2026

Swamp Dogg from the San Fernando Valley, CA. Swamp Dogg and Dylan discuss his status as cult legend of soul music, the country and Americana scene embracing his legacy, his friendship with John Prine, his cure for the male loneliness epidemic, his ceaselessly chirping smoke alarm, his late wife Yvonne’s steadying influence, and what it takes to sustain a music career over seven decades.+ Swamp Dogg gives a letter of recommendation. ++ Bloopers. Artists we mentioned:Gene Pitney, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Margo Price, John Prine, Willie Nelson, Jenny Lewis, Gary “U.S.” Bonds, Moogstar, Guitar Shorty, Bon Iver. Follow Music Person on Instagram at @musicpersonpodcast.Subscribe to the Music Person Quarterly on Substack. It's a listening companion to the podcast that takes you even deeper into the music life. Featuring playlists, album reccs, guest posts from music friends, Dylan's blog, and behind-the-scenes insights.Find more illuminating podcasts on the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Talkhouse Podcast Network⁠⁠⁠⁠. Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠talkhouse.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ to read essays, reviews, and more. Follow @talkhouse on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Bluesky⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter (X)⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Threads⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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