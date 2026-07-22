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Podcast

Stud Country (Sean Monaghan)

By Music Person

5:00 AM EDT on July 22, 2026

Sean Monaghan of Stud Country, from Los Angeles, California. Sean and Dylan discuss the history of queer country dancing, coming out of the closet (as alternative), trainhopping, sprung dance floors, collective movement, the role of tradition within subcultures, making space welcome for elders, folx dancing, Irish dancing, and freegans.+ Sean answers a listener advice question. Artists we mentioned:Connie Frances, Connie Fucking Frances, Shannon and the Clams, Hit Bargain, Cold Beat, Grass Widow, Rough Francis, Death, Jerry Garcia, Vince Gill, Dixie Chicks, Shania Twain.Follow Music Person on Instagram at @musicpersonpodcast.Subscribe to the Music Person Quarterly on Substack. It's a listening companion to the podcast that takes you even deeper into the music life. Featuring playlists, album reccs, guest posts from music friends, Dylan's blog, and behind-the-scenes insights.Find more illuminating podcasts on the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Talkhouse Podcast Network⁠⁠⁠⁠. Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠talkhouse.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ to read essays, reviews, and more. Follow @talkhouse on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Bluesky⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter (X)⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Threads⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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