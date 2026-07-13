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*Q&A and 7th Season Announcement*

By Emil Amos' Drifter's Sympathy

12:00 AM EDT on July 13, 2026

The SEVENTH SEASON of Drifter's Sympathy is coming on August 10th to all streaming platforms!  The season will open with a new series called "LORDS of SELFISH MUSIC," and roll out 6 new episodes over the course of 3 months. Join the Drifter's Sympathy Patreon NOW if you want to get each episode a week earlier, ad free and receive all the new exclusive stuff we've put together.  We're shipping out a brand new unreleased Holy Sons LP, a new Drifter's shirt, a couple tapes and MORE. (https://www.patreon.com/drifterssympathy)  This bonus episode features an explanation of what's coming up and includes a Q&A session we did on the Patreon 4 years ago. See you on August 10th!Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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