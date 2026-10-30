Mood Board: Sen Morimoto’s Time Is On Your Side

Mood Board is our column where artists share a few things that inspired their new record. This week, the Chicago-based multi-disciplinary artist Sen Morimoto tells us how Celine Dion karaoke, Hey Arnold, touring with Hurray For The Riff Raff, and more helped shape their new record Time Is On Your Side — out now on Sooper Records.

— Annie Fell, Editor-in-chief, Talkhouse Music

1. Fresh — Sly & The Family Stone

Sly Stone is probably the artist whose recorded work has influenced me the most. So much of what I think is cool, the way I write horn lines, the drum machines, the songwriting, the chord changes, all come from this album. It’s perfect and I think my whole life could be spent trying to make something worthy of its inspirational effect.

2. Hearing “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” by Celine Dion at karaoke

I was working on one of the last songs for the album called “The Devil” and it had been kind of floating around for months while other songs got finished. I knew something wasn’t quite right with it but I couldn’t figure out what. One night a friend sang the iconic Celine ballad at karaoke, and they really brought the house down. It was so impactful, I thought about what committing to a serious vocal delivery can do to a song. I realized what my song needed was a little more of that glamor in the vocal take, more diva but very sincere and vulnerable like a Celine ballad. Basically it had to be sung with the kind of abandon you can only achieve at karaoke.

3. Hey Arnold

I love this show. The music is so cool and the art style is so dreamy and psychedelic. I was thinking a lot about the way that the city looks in Hey Arnold when I was making the song “Moves Like A Drunk” — the shadows stretch on forever and morph into nightmarish shapes only to reveal a friendly neighbor around the corner. It made me think about how experiencing time in a city is so physical, like you’re watching things physically move the arms of the clock around you. Buildings and cars and people and trains and pigeons and rats all whirring by at a pace that warps time. Anyway, what an impactful show… I like how it’s kind of ominous but ultimately very optimistic about humanity. I wanted my song to feel that way too. Also, my fiancé bought me the Hey Arnold soundtrack on vinyl… It slaps.

4. AT-RMX64

Back in 2020 I was scouring eBay for one of those little Tascam four-tracks that everyone has now, but I stumbled across this Audio Technica four-track/six-channel mixer and the price was right so I didn’t do much research. I thought it was going to be sort of laptop sized like those Tascams but this thing is friggin massive — when it arrived, I was like, what have I done, which is what I usually say after any eBay purchase. Anyway, one of the first things I recorded to tape was the title track of this album, “Time Is On Your Side.” I was still figuring it out so even though there are things that bother me in the mix, I enjoy thinking back on how fun it was to learn a new/old machine. It turns out the preamps rip and I totally fell in love with how it sounds so I used this thing in some way or another on every song on the record.

5. Touring with Hurray For The Riff Raff

In 2024, I went on the road opening up for Hurray For The Riff Raff. It was my first time touring a solo set that was mostly just me playing guitar and singing my lil songs. I had some sampler stuff and played a little sax because I was worried people would get bored of my lil songs, but watching the HFTRR set every night was just so affirming that a well-written song is a holy thing. I think it was good for me to have to build that confidence and learn which songs of mine felt like they held their ground as well-written pieces, without the shreddy production stuff. Every night I closed with “Time Is On Your Side” and it felt like, Oh, maybe this is something. At least singing those words made me feel good.