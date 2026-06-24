Mike Campbell is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. Mike is the legendary Heartbreakers guitar player who stood beside Tom Petty for decades, and he’s also played with many other rock giants - Bob Dylan, George Harrison, more. His book last year Heartbreaker is possibly the best book I’ve ever read on band dynamics, and he’s just released a cool new record with his band The Dirty Knobs, called Mission of Mercy. We talked about all of this plus hearing the Beatles for the first time, meeting most of his heroes, the “it’s just the normal noises” intro to the Heartbreakers classic “Even the Losers,” and gratitude. Great conversation with a true rock and roll legend. Check it out, and please subscribe!