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Linda Perry

By Sheroes

12:00 AM EDT on June 5, 2026

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

This week we welcome five-time Grammy nominated, Golden Globe nominated, Songwriters Hall of Famer, producer, and musician, Linda Perry to SHEROES. Linda's storied three decade career launched in 1992 with her band 4 Non Blondes, followed by two solo albums, and two-plus decades of writing and producing some of the biggest names in music including Dolly Parton, Gwen Stefani, P!nk, Adele, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, and many more. A new documentary film by Don Hardy called Let It Die Here was captured over a recent turbulent four year period, and inspired the songs that became Linda's first solo album in 27 years - also titled, Let It Die Here. In this in depth conversation, Linda tells us about the film, the album, parenthood, and her organization, EqualizeHer.

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