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Lenny Kaye

Lenny Kaye (The Patti Smith Group) on playing “You Really Got Me” with Ray Davies, his book You Call it Madness, and his first-ever solo record, Goin’ Local.

By That's How I Remember It

5:00 AM EDT on August 5, 2026

Lenny Kaye is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. Lenny is a true rock and roll legend, and he’s done it all. He’s Patti Smith’s long-running guitar player. He compiled the seminal garage rock compilation Nuggets. He’s written books, produced records…I’m barely scratching the surface. And now, in 2026, he’s put out his first-ever solo record, titled Goin’ Local. We talked about the new release as well as Jamaican Gospel records, his book You Call it Madness, his songwriter uncle, playing “You Really Got Me” with Ray Davies, Soul Asylum, Jim Carroll, and so much more. Lenny is a truly fantastic and encyclopedic rock and roll mind, and it was a pleasure to have him join me here. Listen and subscribe!

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