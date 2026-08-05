Lenny Kaye is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. Lenny is a true rock and roll legend, and he’s done it all. He’s Patti Smith’s long-running guitar player. He compiled the seminal garage rock compilation Nuggets. He’s written books, produced records…I’m barely scratching the surface. And now, in 2026, he’s put out his first-ever solo record, titled Goin’ Local. We talked about the new release as well as Jamaican Gospel records, his book You Call it Madness, his songwriter uncle, playing “You Really Got Me” with Ray Davies, Soul Asylum, Jim Carroll, and so much more. Lenny is a truly fantastic and encyclopedic rock and roll mind, and it was a pleasure to have him join me here. Listen and subscribe!
Podcast
Lenny Kaye
Lenny Kaye (The Patti Smith Group) on playing “You Really Got Me” with Ray Davies, his book You Call it Madness, and his first-ever solo record, Goin’ Local.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
Related Stories
Transmissions :: Awake, My Soul
Director Matt Hinton on the sound of the Sacred Harp.
Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That: Nicolas Winding Refn
The cinematic iconoclast behind such films as Drive, The Neon Demon and Her Private Hell on Warhol, death, Legos and a whole lot more!