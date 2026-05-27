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King Tuff

Kyle and Dylan discuss foundational powerpop classics, Bigfoot, UFOs, playing Ringo Starr’s birthday party, and more.

By Music Person

5:00 AM EDT on May 27, 2026

Kyle Thomas of King Tuff from Brattleboro, Vermont. Kyle and Dylan discuss foundational powerpop classics, returning to his Vermont homeland, memory lane, orbs, Bigfoot, UFOs, playing Ringo Starr’s birthday party, and Carvel Cake’s Cookie Puss.+ Kyle answers a listener advice question. Artists we mentioned:The Nerves, Modern Lovers, Happy Birthday, Kevin Morby, Hand Habits, Sasami, Shannon and the Clams, Hunx and His Punx, Feathers, WITCH, Crazy Band, Mika Miko, Robber Robber, Greg Freeman, Lily Seabird, Rough Francis, the Beatles.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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