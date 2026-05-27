Kyle Thomas of King Tuff from Brattleboro, Vermont. Kyle and Dylan discuss foundational powerpop classics, returning to his Vermont homeland, memory lane, orbs, Bigfoot, UFOs, playing Ringo Starr’s birthday party, and Carvel Cake’s Cookie Puss.+ Kyle answers a listener advice question. Artists we mentioned:The Nerves, Modern Lovers, Happy Birthday, Kevin Morby, Hand Habits, Sasami, Shannon and the Clams, Hunx and His Punx, Feathers, WITCH, Crazy Band, Mika Miko, Robber Robber, Greg Freeman, Lily Seabird, Rough Francis, the Beatles.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Podcast
King Tuff
Kyle and Dylan discuss foundational powerpop classics, Bigfoot, UFOs, playing Ringo Starr’s birthday party, and more.
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