The cellist, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, Kelsey Lu, returns to SHEROES this week to discuss their first album in seven years, So Help Me God, and reflects on the journey from their live recorded debut EP Church (marking its 10th anniversary this year), to their 2019 critically hailed full length debut Blood, to this newest collection, and the companion short film and visuals. Recorded in front of a live audience at Bang & Olufsen, NYC, on June 18th, 2026, as part of New York Music Month, and was made possible by WNYE, the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, co-sign, and our friends at Qobuz.Check out our SHEROES playlists on Qobuz, and sign up for a free 30-day trial with this link: qob.uz/sheroes
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Kelsey Lu
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