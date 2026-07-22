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Jonathan Meiburg (Shearwater)

Jonathan Meiburg on keeping dog noises on recordings, not having children, field recordings, caracaras, and his travels on a boat in Antarctica.

By That's How I Remember It

5:00 AM EDT on July 22, 2026

Jonathan Meiburg makes music as Shearwater and is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. He’s about to release a great album called The New World, and we talked about that as well as keeping dog noises on recordings, not having children, field recordings, caracaras, his travels on a boat in Antarctica, isopods and so much more. Jonathan is a fascinating person, and I really loved our conversation. Check it out and remember to subscribe!

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