Jonathan Meiburg makes music as Shearwater and is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. He’s about to release a great album called The New World, and we talked about that as well as keeping dog noises on recordings, not having children, field recordings, caracaras, his travels on a boat in Antarctica, isopods and so much more. Jonathan is a fascinating person, and I really loved our conversation. Check it out and remember to subscribe!
Podcast
Jonathan Meiburg (Shearwater)
Jonathan Meiburg on keeping dog noises on recordings, not having children, field recordings, caracaras, and his travels on a boat in Antarctica.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
Related Stories
Transmissions :: Mouse on Mars on Lee “Scratch” Perry
The German electronic duo on their work with the late dub pioneer.
Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That: Abel Ferrara
The legendary writer-director opens up about everything from Buddhism and bad acid trips to social media addiction and sobriety.