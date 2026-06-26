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Janes Addiction’s “Ritual de lo Habitual”

By Summer Album/Winter Album

5:00 AM EDT on June 26, 2026

Tonight on Summer Album / Winter Album: Ritual de lo Habitual. 1990.Our special guest: Hamilton Leithauser of The Walkmen.Craig Finn is arguing Summer, Jody Avirgan is arguing Winter.Jody won the coin toss. He is presenting first.Weigh in and find lots more on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and clips on our ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠youtube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ page.Get in touch through ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠our website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

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