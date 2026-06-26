Janes Addiction’s “Ritual de lo Habitual”

Tonight on Summer Album / Winter Album: Ritual de lo Habitual. 1990.Our special guest: Hamilton Leithauser of The Walkmen.Craig Finn is arguing Summer, Jody Avirgan is arguing Winter.Jody won the coin toss. He is presenting first.Weigh in and find lots more on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and clips on our ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠youtube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ page.Get in touch through ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠our website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.