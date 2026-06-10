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Hannah Frances

Hannah and Dylan discuss musician towns versus band towns, longing for the shire, loose pants, her career paths of healer vs. astrologer vs. musician, a Saturn return analysis, Hejira as a musical compass, the connection between EMDR therapy and guitar, and family.

By Music Person

5:00 AM EDT on June 10, 2026

Hannah Frances from Vermont. Hannah and Dylan discuss musician towns versus band towns, longing for the shire, loose pants, her career paths of healer vs. astrologer vs. musician, a Saturn return analysis, Hejira as a musical compass, the connection between EMDR therapy and guitar, and family.+ Hannah gets something off her chest.Artists we mentioned:Jenn Wasner aka Flock of Dimes, King Tuff, Lily Seabird, Greg Freeman, Jessica Pratt, Joanna Newsom, Allegra Krieger, Kevin Copeland, Daniel Rossen, Grizzly Bear, Steely Dan, Neil Young, and some we cannot name.Follow Music Person on Instagram at @musicpersonpodcast.Subscribe to the Music Person Quarterly on Substack. It's a listening companion to the podcast takes you even deeper into the music life, featuring: playlists, album reccs, guest posts from music friends, Dylan's blog, and behind-the-scenes insights.Find more illuminating podcasts on the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Talkhouse Podcast Network⁠⁠⁠⁠. Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠talkhouse.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ to read essays, reviews, and more. Follow @talkhouse on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Bluesky⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter (X)⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Threads⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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