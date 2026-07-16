Grateful Dead’s “Workingman’s Dead” w/ MC Taylor (Hiss Golden Messenger)

Tonight on Summer Album / Winter Album: Workingman's Dead. 1970.Our special guest: MC Taylor of Hiss Golden MessengerCraig Finn is arguing Winter, Jody Avirgan is arguing Summer.Craig won the coin toss. He is presenting first.Weigh in and find lots more on instagram, and clips on our youtube page.Get in touch through our website.
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