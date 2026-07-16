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Podcast

Grateful Dead’s “Workingman’s Dead” w/ MC Taylor (Hiss Golden Messenger)

By Summer Album/Winter Album

2:22 PM EDT on July 16, 2026

Tonight on Summer Album / Winter Album: Workingman's Dead. 1970.Our special guest: MC Taylor of Hiss Golden MessengerCraig Finn is arguing Winter, Jody Avirgan is arguing Summer.Craig won the coin toss. He is presenting first.Weigh in and find lots more on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and clips on our ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠youtube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ page.Get in touch through ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠our website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

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