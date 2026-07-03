Chilean-American, 4x Latin Grammy nominee Francisca Valenzuela joins Carmel Holt this week to discuss her upcoming seventh album MALDITA, the story behind her feminist Latin music festival and platform, Ruidosa Fest, which she founded in 2016 . As Ruidosa Fest celebrates its 10th anniversary the U.S. iteration returns to Lincoln Center in New York City for the third year in a row on July 12th.