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Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk” w/ Hanif Abdurraqib

By Summer Album/Winter Album

4:30 AM EDT on June 5, 2026

Tonight on Summer Album / Winter Album: Tusk. 1979.Our special guest: Poet and essayist Hanif Abdurraqib.Jody Avirgan is arguing Summer, Craig Finn is arguing Winter.Craig won the coin toss. He is presenting first.Weigh in and find lots more on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and clips on our ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠youtube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ page.Get in touch through ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠our website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

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