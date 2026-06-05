Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk” w/ Hanif Abdurraqib

Tonight on Summer Album / Winter Album: Tusk. 1979.Our special guest: Poet and essayist Hanif Abdurraqib.Jody Avirgan is arguing Summer, Craig Finn is arguing Winter.Craig won the coin toss. He is presenting first.Weigh in and find lots more on instagram, and clips on our youtube page.Get in touch through our website.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from PodcastExplore Podcast
Sook-Yin Lee Talks with John Cameron Mitchell on the Talkhouse Podcast
"People in the same room is a balm and a medicine and an antidepressant and an understanding that we are still fucking human."