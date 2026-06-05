Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk” w/ Hanif Abdurraqib

Tonight on Summer Album / Winter Album: Tusk. 1979.Our special guest: Poet and essayist Hanif Abdurraqib.Jody Avirgan is arguing Summer, Craig Finn is arguing Winter.Craig won the coin toss. He is presenting first.Weigh in and find lots more on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and clips on our ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠youtube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ page.Get in touch through ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠our website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.