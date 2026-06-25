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Episode 342-2026 Mid-Year Review

By Dad Bod Rap Pod

1:36 AM EDT on June 25, 2026

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

The first half of 2026 has already delivered a stacked lineup of rap releases, so we fired up the mics to take stock of the year's best albums so far.Before getting into our midyear favorites, we talk about our all-time favorite summer rap anthems and unpack J. Cole's unexpected affinity for James Taylor.Then we dive into some of our favorite releases of the year, including Play With Something Safe by Roscoe P. Coldchain and Nicolas Craven, Planet Frog by Action Bronson, Cry Baby by Vince Staples, and several other standout projects that have been living in our rotation.Theme song produced by DJ Cutso.Rhymes by DEM ONE.Episode produced by DEM ONE.

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